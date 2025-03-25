Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 238 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

