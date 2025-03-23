Bfsg LLC Has $24.71 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

