Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,522 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 292,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 669,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131,676 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SW opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

