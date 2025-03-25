The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

