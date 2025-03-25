Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys 186 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

