Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 71 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801,138 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $535,070,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $414,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.28.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $339.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.31 and a 200-day moving average of $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

