Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after buying an additional 2,455,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,820,000 after buying an additional 321,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 1,505 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $187,206.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,118,081.93. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.51 and a beta of 3.58.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

