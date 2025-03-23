Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

