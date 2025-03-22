Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $806,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 547.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NU by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of NU by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NU by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Barclays lowered their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

