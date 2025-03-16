Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 39,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.7 %

KNSL opened at $455.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $536.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.