Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 168,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 701,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.66. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 249,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,953,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,901,214.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 910,843 shares of company stock worth $15,509,972. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

