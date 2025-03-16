PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 22,421 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 322.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $51.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

