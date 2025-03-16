American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 31,647.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,347 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,858,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.