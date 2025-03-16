Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $15.32 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

