PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 364 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Saia by 9.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.39.

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA opened at $353.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.11 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.28 and its 200-day moving average is $466.69.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

