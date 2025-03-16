Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

