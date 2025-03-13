Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 642,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fluor worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Baird R W downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

