Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

