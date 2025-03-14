PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $326.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $321.93 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

