Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 359,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,812 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

