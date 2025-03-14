Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 110 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $93.52 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

