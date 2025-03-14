M&T Bank Corp Has $418,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

