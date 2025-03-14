SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of KSS opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl's Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

