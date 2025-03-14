M&T Bank Corp Purchases 10,174 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,931.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 77,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

