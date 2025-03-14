Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 386.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,371,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Polaris by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 241,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $21,776,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Polaris Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

