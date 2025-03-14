Arizona State Retirement System Has $889,000 Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,402.36. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 1.8 %

PAYO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

