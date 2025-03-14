Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Five9 by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Five9 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

