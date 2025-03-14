Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth $245,000.

BSTZ stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2231 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

