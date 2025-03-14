PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $32,592,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $15,724,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $428.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

