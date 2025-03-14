Assetmark Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1,868.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.84 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.08.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

