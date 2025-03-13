Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys 128 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 601,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,251,000 after buying an additional 156,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $637.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.81 and its 200 day moving average is $238.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

