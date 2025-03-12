Arizona State Retirement System Sells 461 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

