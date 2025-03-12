M&T Bank Corp Has $1.04 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after buying an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 337,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.81 and a one year high of $118.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

