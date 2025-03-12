JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 161,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

JPM opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

