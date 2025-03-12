Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after buying an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,243 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 721,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 880.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 249,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224,329 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

