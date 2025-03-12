Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,500 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DNP Select Income Fund

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. The trade was a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

