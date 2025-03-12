Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,521,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

