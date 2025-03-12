Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

