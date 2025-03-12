Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,059 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,604 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

