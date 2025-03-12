DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,309,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 907,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,512,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.29. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.