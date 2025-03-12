Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 2.0 %

FOX stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.