Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 4,375 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.05 and its 200-day moving average is $238.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $641.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

