M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Credicorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Credicorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,373,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

