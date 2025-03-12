Arizona State Retirement System Buys 51 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $209.35 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.57 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

