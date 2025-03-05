Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $148.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,113 shares of company stock worth $2,551,834. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

