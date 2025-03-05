New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 529,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Genpact by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 14,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:G opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

