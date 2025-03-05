Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45. Primo Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRMB. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

