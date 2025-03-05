New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.87, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,098 shares of company stock worth $7,911,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.