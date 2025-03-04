IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 86,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,930 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

