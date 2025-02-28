Q2 EPS Forecast for Kinsale Capital Group Lifted by Analyst

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.91 EPS.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $428.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,392.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.